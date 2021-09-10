One firefighter killed, people evacuated in uncontrolled wildfire near Costa del Sol’s Estepona resort

A devastating wildfire that hit the mountains behind the popular Costa del Sol resort of Estepona killed one firefighter and forced 1,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Officials confirmed that the 44-year-old firefighter died on Thursday afternoon when he along with his aides tried to douse the fire.

Many local residents and vacationers asked to leave their homes to spend the night in hotels or in their cars, although a small number were kept in a sports pavilion in Estepona, designed to accommodate around 100 people. has gone.

A residential property in Benahavis, near Marbella, has been evacuated along with two others near Estepona, including Forest Hills. Many Britons were among those who were asked to evacuate the area.

Local reports said a house and part of another building were destroyed in the flames.

Strong westerly winds are hampering efforts to contain the fire, affecting four municipalities near the Costa del Sol beaches popular for British vacationers.

The alarm was sounded at around 9:30 on Wednesday and six hours later level one of the Regional Emergency Forest Fire Plan was activated in response to the threat to human life and property posed by the fire.

Major roads, including the portion of the AP-7 motorway running along the Costa del Sol, were closed as operations were carried out to put the wildfires into action.

Nearly 9,000 acres of land have already been engulfed in flames, making the fire the most devastating of the past decade in the province of Malaga.

Confirming the death of the firefighter, with only his first name and initials as Carlos MH, Andalusia’s regional agriculture minister Carmen Crespo said: ‘This man has died in an act of service to the Andalusians.

‘We give her everything.’

Pictures show a plume of black smoke flowing down from mountains into the Mediterranean Sea

Smoke and orange lights filled the sky in the Costa del Sol resort town of Estepona as wildfires emptied the city on Thursday.

Firefighters take a break after a colleague died while dealing with an ‘out-of-control’ explosion near the Costa del Sol resort Estepona

Footage posted online shows the horrors of wildfires near the Costa del Sol resort town of Estepona.

In a tweet, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez described the dedication of the firefighters involved in the operation to control the fire as ‘plausible’.

‘On behalf of my entire government, a hug to the family and comrades of the firefighter who died fighting the fire in the Sierra Bermeja today.’

More than 400 professionals were deployed late Thursday in the Sierra Bermeja to douse the fire.

Seven aircraft and helicopters were to join them at first light this morning to assist them from the air.

Satellite images show a plume of black smoke billowing down from the mountains into the Mediterranean Sea.

Major roads, including part of the AP-7 motorway running along the Costa del Sol, were closed as operations to control wildfires were carried out on Wednesday.

A woman carries her cat to evacuate people near the Costa del Sol resort of Estepona

About 100 residents were evacuated from their homes and housed in a nearby sports hall as forest fires threatened settlements.

Tourists have been warned to stay out of the way of helicopters to collect water from the sea and reservoirs to deal with the fire.

At a critical point shortly after the alarm was sounded, flames came within 150 feet of a petrol station on the AP-7 motorway near Estepona.

The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, although well-established sources are already pointing to a possible arson.

Mrs Crespo, confirming that it seems to have started in two different places in the municipality of Genalguacil, said: ‘It is very clear that the circumstances behind this are very shocking.’

Javier Salas, the central government spokesman for Málaga, said: ‘The fires in two different places would make you think it may have been intentional.’