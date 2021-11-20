One Historic Black Neighborhood’s Stake in the Infrastructure Bill
Generations of New Orleans residents have dreamed of the day when the Claybourne Expressway will be removed. President Biden’s $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure package could eventually make that possible.
