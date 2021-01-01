One killed, five injured in Chicago shooting: Police – One killed, five injured in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) – A woman was killed and five others, including a minor, were injured in a shooting incident south of Chicago in the United States. The police informed about this.

Police said the incident happened around 9.40pm on Saturday night, when several people were walking towards their car, when a man opened fire from inside the car.

He said one woman was killed and five others were injured in the incident, one of whom is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in the case so far, police said.

