One-man rule as Tunisia’s president strengthens, opposition grows
Cairo — For the past two months, Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has extended widespread popular support to the high-rises of power, culminating in a recent declaration that he would essentially rule the country by decree. But now they face mounting opposition, rising uncertainty over Tunisia’s most severe political crisis in a decade as its economy is on the verge of collapse.
From stiff opponents and former allies, from political parties and the media, and even some supporters who cheered in the streets as Mr. Sayeed sealed parliament, the prime minister was fired. and seized power on 25 July. On Sunday, at least 2,000 protesters in the capital Tunis called on Mr Saeed to end his “coup”, the first major demonstration against his actions in two months.
A joint statement from four political parties, previously close to the president, said Mr Saeed was heading towards dictatorship and called for an end to his “extraordinary measures”, which he promised were temporary.
“We believe that the President has lost his legitimacy by violating the Constitution,” the country’s powerful general labor union, the UGTT, said in a statement on Friday, calling on Mr. warned.
Mr Syed has always cast deep suspicion over the democracy of the North African country, which began in Tunisia and is the only one to emerge from the Arab Spring protests that swept the region a decade ago.
He said in July that his action was a temporary response to Tunisia’s economic and health emergency. But the president has since tightened his grip on power, ignoring international and domestic pressure to restore parliament.
On Wednesday, Mr. Sayeed’s office announced that he would set up a system under which he would govern the country by decree, essentially bypassing the constitution. It said it would assume the power to issue “legislative texts” and select cabinets by decree, even though the constitution makes parliament responsible for making laws and empowers the prime minister to appoint cabinets.
As for the constitution, which was adopted by the Tunisians in 2014 after many years of painstaking consultations and negotiations, the declaration simply stated that none of the constitutional provisions, contrary to Mr. It omitted only the document’s preamble and the first two chapters, which deal with Tunisia’s guiding principles and rights and freedoms.
Mr Syed’s office said he would draft political changes and constitutional amendments with the help of a committee he would appoint.
That object in particular drew alarm from the UGTT, the labor union that was part of a quartet of groups that were awarded the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize for captaining the national discussion, which in 2013 politicized Tunisia’s budding democracy. Helped to survive the crisis.
“The amendment to the Constitution and the Electoral Law is a matter that pertains to all constituents of the society,” the Sangh’s statement read on Friday. It called on Mr. Sayeed to engage in dialogue rather than monopolize the power to change the Constitution.
“There is no solution to the current crisis other than consultation, partnership and dialogue based on national principles, Tunisia’s sovereignty and service,” the union said.
An announcement by the President’s office on Wednesday also said lawmakers would lose their salaries and benefits in addition to their immunity to prosecution, which Mr. Tunisian authorities have arrested five members of parliament in the past two months, including critics of the president, although one Yasin Ayari was released last week.
Other targets include businessmen and judges, some of whom are subject to house arrest, travel restrictions and asset freezes.
At first, many Tunisians were overjoyed to hear of Mr. Syed’s extraordinary measures. Pinning his hopes of saving Tunisia’s plunging economy, turning the country’s chaotic politics around and tackling widespread corruption on a president he saw as indestructible, he dismissed the warnings of Mr. Sayed’s political opponents and critics. Made that their actions smelled of dictatorship.
But Mr. Sayeed has failed to draw up the long-awaited road map to transform the country and has raised alarm by refusing to engage with civic groups or other politicians to determine the way forward.
After two months with no results, discontent – or at least impatience – has begun to accompany Mr. Sayeed’s actions. A small gathering of protesters turned out to protest against him earlier this month; Thousands more people rallied in Tunis on Sunday.
Tunisian journalist, Sarra Grira, wrote on Facebook shortly after the announcement: “Emperor Casas, the first in his line, Mr. Said, will assume more powers.
But the real test of Mr. Saeed’s popularity will be whether he can overcome the economic crisis that has pushed Tunisia into turmoil. Battling high unemployment, falling living standards and widespread poverty, which prompts thousands of Tunisians to migrate from the Mediterranean to Europe every year, the country has no clear prospects for improvement.
Mr Saeed has stalled talks with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout without explaining his economic plans, although he has gained popularity among some Tunisians with proposals to force wealthy businessmen, who have been forced into poorer areas. There have been allegations of corruption to fund development projects.
Monica Marx, a professor of Middle East politics at New York University Abu Dhabi, who studied Tunisia, said: “The wall that CAS is hitting and can splash against is the economy.” “Expectations are high, and he has everything to do with it,” she said.
“Essentially, there’s going to be a huge gulf between populist expectations, which is now higher than ever, and what CAS can actually deliver.”
Masinisa Benlakehl contributed reporting from Tunis.
#Oneman #rule #Tunisias #president #strengthens #opposition #grows
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.