One-man rule as Tunisia’s president strengthens, opposition grows

Cairo — For the past two months, Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has extended widespread popular support to the high-rises of power, culminating in a recent declaration that he would essentially rule the country by decree. But now they face mounting opposition, rising uncertainty over Tunisia’s most severe political crisis in a decade as its economy is on the verge of collapse.

From stiff opponents and former allies, from political parties and the media, and even some supporters who cheered in the streets as Mr. Sayeed sealed parliament, the prime minister was fired. and seized power on 25 July. On Sunday, at least 2,000 protesters in the capital Tunis called on Mr Saeed to end his “coup”, the first major demonstration against his actions in two months.

A joint statement from four political parties, previously close to the president, said Mr Saeed was heading towards dictatorship and called for an end to his “extraordinary measures”, which he promised were temporary.

“We believe that the President has lost his legitimacy by violating the Constitution,” the country’s powerful general labor union, the UGTT, said in a statement on Friday, calling on Mr. warned.