On a recent Thursday evening at the City Life Community Center in Missoula, Mont., Wolf Heffelinger played laser tag.
Wearing heavy goggles, he walked around the gym, firing fake laser guns with both hands. All this was no different than any other game of laser tag – except that he was playing in virtual reality.
As he and a friend were running around the gym, he found himself running down the neon-lit corridors of a spaceship. His friend did too. With virtual reality glasses blindfolded, they could not see each other. But they could chase each other in a fantasy world.
For Mr. Heffelfinger, a 48-year-old musician, entrepreneur and free spirit, the game was another step in a decades-long obsession with virtual reality. Since the arrival of the original Oculus headset in 2013, they have played games, watched movies, visited distant lands and assumed new identities in virtual reality.
He sees his virtual adventures as a relentless quest for the dopamine rush that comes when technology takes him somewhere new. When he gets to the point of what technology can do, the crowd subsides. He has put many of his headsets on the shelf, where they have been sitting for months. But when advances come, he backs down.
Mr. Heffelfinger’s on-and-off engagement syncs with the tech industry’s on-and-off affair with virtual reality, investing billions in a concept that’s only a few steps away from going mainstream for many years .
Now, virtual reality technology may be one more step closer to the mass market, with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and other well-known executives heralding the arrival of the “metaverse” — a digital world where people interact with virtual reality and other new and yet Can–invented technologies–and repeated rumors that Apple would jump into the mix.
However, there is a question whether virtual reality is really ready for mainstream consumers. Over the years, the reforms have never been up to expectations. It is as if science fiction – decades of novels, movies and television about virtual reality – has set people up for everlasting despair.
“I want this to be a part of my life, and I always think it will be,” said Mr. Heffelinger. “But the dream always ends.”
A group of teenagers play paintball on a floor below, as they prepare for their game of laser tag at Mr. Heffelinger Missoula Community Center. It was largely the same game: goggles, fake guns and a chase around a gym. But the teen remained in the real world.
Asked why he didn’t sign up for the old-fashioned game of paintball, Mr. Heffelinger said that playing in the world of science fiction has made all the difference. It was fun carrying him. “I can enter the film,” he said.
He could also be a different person. As he and his friend, John Brownell, started the game called Space Pirate Arena, Mr. Heffelinger chose a large, muscular, ostentatiously masculine avatar wearing camouflage. Mr. Brownell chose one that looked like actress Angelina Jolie. Mr. Heffelinger imagines himself in a dystopian world.
Referring to a science fiction series on Netflix, he said, “An episode of ‘Black Mirror’ popped into my mind where these two people choose different avatars and fall in love with each other in VR.” “I don’t think he felt the effect he had on me.”
Mr. Heffelfinger longs for something called Lucid Dreaming. He made a short film about the once elusive phenomenon where dreams are experienced with full consciousness – a bit like the highly detailed, fully convoluted dreams in Hollywood movies like “Inception”. and “Vanilla Sky.”
When he found virtual reality, he realized that it provided the same feeling. “After a while, your mind plays a trick on you,” he said. “You believe you really are there.”
He first tried Oculus at an office party when it was just a test kit for software developers and immediately ordered one of his own. The experiences were short, simple and cartoon-like: a trip to the top of a skyscraper or a flight in a space capsule. But when Facebook acquired the start-up that pioneered the headset and invested millions of dollars in the technology, other companies followed suit, and the possibilities expanded.
Mr. Heffelinger visited the pyramids of Egypt. He watched Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” in virtual reality while suspended in a float tank. They took a local police detective through a virtual recreation of Missoula stitched together from high-definition photographs, and they looked to technology as a way of investigating a crime scene. Sometimes, in the days of cloudy Montana, he would disappear into virtual reality only to see the Sun.
“The nature of these fantasy worlds is that they feed dopamine into the reward pathways of our brains,” said Anna Lembke, a Stanford University psychiatrist and author of “Dopamine Nation.” Exploring addiction in the modern world. “They have the potential for addiction.”
But like other addictions, tolerance develops. It becomes harder to reach a dopamine high.
Mr. Heffelinger got tired of every new headset. The experiences were repeated. He could not walk as freely as he wanted. He couldn’t really connect with other people. Virtual reality couldn’t exactly match the vitality of the real world, and sometimes it made him sick.
He turned one headset into a plant holder and the other into a piece of neckwear, which he wore through the Montana mountains. “It turns out that hanging out is more fun,” he said.
But he always bought another pair of goggles. Sometimes, he’d spend hundreds of dollars on headsets for friends, hoping they’d join him in virtual reality. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, he saw technology as the perfect antidote to quarantine, and for a time, it was. He could mingle with friends and strangers in an ethereal gathering place called AltspaceVR.
He visited Burning Man, a virtual recreation of the annual bohemian arts festival, with a female friend. As they roamed the desert camps, between art installations, sculptures, and cars and trucks, Mr. Heffelinger felt uneasy that he, a married man, was on a date with someone who was not his wife.
“We hung out a million times in real life, and it never felt like a date,” he said. “She makes herself so beautiful in VR.”
Later, he told his wife what had happened, and as a way of making amends, he bought her a headset and invited her into virtual reality. As they walked into a virtual cocktail bar, he heard the voice of the woman he had taken to Burning Man, and she came to them from across the room.
“Can’t we go anywhere without one of your women?” said his wife, before his avatar retreated into the distance and became limp. He took off his headset.
It was a strange and unexpected mix of the real and the virtual. In the past, these three had spent time together in the real world. He knew that this would not happen again.
Mr. Heffelinger hastily removed his headset. His Oculus was sitting in a green bin above his sauna. But then, a few months later, he found a video about the Space Pirate Arena.
“I used to hate VR,” he said. “But now I’m back.”
He’ll probably be bored again. Like many people who use technology, he believes that many more years will pass before it becomes an invariable part of everyday life. And he admits that, no matter how good the technology, he’s wary of spending too much time there.
“I love getting into virtual reality,” he said. “But I always want to come out.”
