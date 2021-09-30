One Man’s Endless Hunt for a Dopamine Rush in Virtual Reality

He first tried Oculus at an office party when it was just a test kit for software developers and immediately ordered one of his own. The experiences were short, simple and cartoon-like: a trip to the top of a skyscraper or a flight in a space capsule. But when Facebook acquired the start-up that pioneered the headset and invested millions of dollars in the technology, other companies followed suit, and the possibilities expanded.

Mr. Heffelinger visited the pyramids of Egypt. He watched Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” in virtual reality while suspended in a float tank. They took a local police detective through a virtual recreation of Missoula stitched together from high-definition photographs, and they looked to technology as a way of investigating a crime scene. Sometimes, in the days of cloudy Montana, he would disappear into virtual reality only to see the Sun.

“The nature of these fantasy worlds is that they feed dopamine into the reward pathways of our brains,” said Anna Lembke, a Stanford University psychiatrist and author of “Dopamine Nation.” Exploring addiction in the modern world. “They have the potential for addiction.”

But like other addictions, tolerance develops. It becomes harder to reach a dopamine high.

Mr. Heffelinger got tired of every new headset. The experiences were repeated. He could not walk as freely as he wanted. He couldn’t really connect with other people. Virtual reality couldn’t exactly match the vitality of the real world, and sometimes it made him sick.

He turned one headset into a plant holder and the other into a piece of neckwear, which he wore through the Montana mountains. “It turns out that hanging out is more fun,” he said.

But he always bought another pair of goggles. Sometimes, he’d spend hundreds of dollars on headsets for friends, hoping they’d join him in virtual reality. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, he saw technology as the perfect antidote to quarantine, and for a time, it was. He could mingle with friends and strangers in an ethereal gathering place called AltspaceVR.