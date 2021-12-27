One Moto brings a new e-Scooter run 150Km on a single charge, know how are the rest of the features and prices

One-Moto’s Electa electric scooter can cover a distance of 150 km on a single charge. At the same time, the top speed of this electric scooter is 100 km per hour.

British automobile company One-Moto has announced the launch of its Electa electric scooter in India. The company has already launched its 2 electric scooters in the country. At the same time, the ex-showroom price of One-Moto’s Electa electric scooter is Rs 2 lakh. Let us know about the features and other features of the Electa electric scooter…

Features of Electa Electric Scooter – In this electric scooter of One-Moto, you will get features like geo-fencing, IoT and Bluetooth connectivity. Also in this electric scooter you will get a pack of 72V and 45A detachable lithium ion battery. Which can be charged fruit in 4 hours.

Talking about the safety features of the Electa, it will get an analog display and both the wheels will get hydraulic disc brake and chrome upgrade option. Along with this, a three-year warranty for the motor, controller and battery of this scooter will also be available from One-Moto.

Range of Electa Electric Scooter – One-Moto’s Electa electric scooter can cover a distance of 150 km on a single charge. At the same time, the top speed of this electric scooter is 100 km per hour. Also, the One-Moto Electa scooter is available to you in 5 color options. Which includes Matte, Black, Shiny Black, Blue, Red and Gray colors.

Variants of Electa Electric Scooter – One-Moto has launched the Electa electric scooter in 3 variants. Whose ex-showroom price is Rs 2 lakh. At the same time, the price of Boyaca is Rs 1 lakh 80 thousand and the price of Comuta variant is Rs 1 lakh 30 thousand.