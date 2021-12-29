One-Moto’s e-scooter launched in India, will run at a speed of 100kmph on a single charge, 150 kms

It is a high-speed electric scooter that delivers a top speed of 100 km/h and claims of 150 km/h on a single charge. Notably, the Electa comes with a removable battery pack for more convenient charging.

The demand for electric scooters has increased rapidly in India in the last few years. With which some good electric scooters are being launched by the companies. People are more like those scooters, which are giving good range and apart from this, top speed is also good in those scooters. Now a similar electric scooter has been launched by One-Moto Electa. It claims a range of 150 km on a single charge.

what is the price

The British company has launched its third product in India. The One-Moto Electra high-speed scooter is priced at Rs 1.99 Lakh (ex-showroom). The e-scooter is currently available for booking in India and its deliveries will start from February 2022.

what will be the specialty

One-Moto has positioned the Electa e scooter as a modern classic. It contrasts with modern design elements in retro styling. The scooter comes with an analog instrument cluster, but features like geo-fencing, Bluetooth connectivity, IoT, maintenance alerts, riding behavior, etc. are provided through the One App.

Read also: If you plan to buy a CNG car, then these CNG cars with good mileage are coming on the new year

Battery, Range and Specifications

The One-Moto Electra is powered by a 45 AH lithium-ion battery, which drives a 4 kW (5.36 bhp) DC hub motor. It is a high-speed electric scooter that delivers a top speed of 100 km/h and claims of 150 km/h on a single charge.

removable battery option

Notably, the Electa comes with a removable battery pack for more convenient charging. Talking about the charging speed, the flagship One-Moto electric scooter can be fully charged in four hours.

company plan

Shubhankar Choudhary, CEO, One-Moto India said that the aim is to launch high quality e-scooter in India. He said that the goal is to strengthen the hold not only in India but also in other countries. He said that in the next six months – will be launched in other cities including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab.