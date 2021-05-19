One Night in Miami actor Leslie Odom Jr boards Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel on Netflix

Academy Award-nominated actor Leslie Odom Jr is especially essentially the most modern addition to the superstar-studded stable of the Knives Out sequel.

The One Night in Miami… celebrity joins fellow rookies Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae in the Rian Johnson directorial.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, jam notable factors are beneath wraps nonetheless the apply-up is set to shoot this summer time in Greece.

Daniel Craig, who essayed the characteristic of grasp sleuth Benoit Blanc in the 2019 usual hit, will reprise the part in the sequel which might additionally merely moreover be one other ensemble raze thriller.

Netflix, which took over the franchise from MRC and Lionsgate to fetch two Knives Out apply-united states of americafor a large USD 450 million reportedly, had no remark on the casting.

Johnson wrote the script, will dispute, and is moreover producing with Ram Bergman beneath their T-Avenue banner.

Knives Out follows a family gathering lengthy gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch’s (Christopher Plummer) lack of life leads grasp detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) to examine.

The whodunnit moreover sides Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell.

Odom earned two Oscar nominations — supporting actor and usual tune — for his characteristic as King of Soul Sam Cooke in Regina King’s directorial debut One Night in Miami…