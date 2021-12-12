one no 46 danger

With the proliferation of social media, its dangers have also started coming to the fore. In a recent study, researchers from the University of Technology in Sydney reported 46 harmful effects associated with the use of sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. These include anxiety, depression, being bullied, suicidal thoughts, cyberstalking, guilt, jealousy, information overload and lack of online security.

According to the researchers, social media is not only problematic for physical and mental health, but it also has a negative impact on job and academic performance. Apart from this, due to social media, people are also worried about security and privacy.

For this study, researchers reviewed nearly 50 studies published from 2003 to 2018. He says that so far studies on social media networks have focused on their benefits, thus ignoring its negative effects. This study builds on existing context and work on the so-called ‘dark side’ of using online social networks. Obviously this clears up the positive effects as well as the negative effects of this online social network.

