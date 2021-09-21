One of our favorite gaming laptops is $330 off today at Dell

Our review of the Dell G5 15 SE cemented it as one of our favorite gaming laptops from last year. However, more than a year later, this laptop still packs a lot of power and its most powerful configuration is available at Dell for just $900. While Dell’s gaming laptops typically use an Intel-based architecture, the G15 SE instead relies entirely on AMD hardware. A Ryzen 7 4800H CPU capable of delivering speeds of up to 4.2 GHz and a 6GB RX 5600M GPU deliver excellent performance for 1080p gaming. While we weren’t thrilled with the aesthetics of this laptop, we couldn’t argue with the overall performance.

a favorite among ledge Staff, our review of the Xbox Elite Series 2 should give you some idea of ​​how much we love this controller. Right now, you can add this beast to your gaming arsenal for $158, the lowest price ever on Amazon. This model brings back the backside pedals as well as swappable thumb stick and D-pad of its predecessor. However, the controller’s biggest improvement is its built-in rechargeable battery, which can last up to 40 hours on a single charge and can be recharged via the clamshell case, which doubles as a charging dock.

Want to upgrade your old gaming setup at home? If so, the curved Razer Iscur gaming chair has got a huge discount on Amazon, making it only $400 for a limited time. While it certainly raised a few eyebrows last year with its snakeskin aesthetic, the Razer Iskur has proven itself to be one of the most comfortable gaming chairs in its class. The Iskur has a wide variety of adjustment options, as well as uniquely articulated lumbar support that can be moved based on your height and posture. While its price point is certainly on the high side, the Razer Iskur is a great investment for anyone who spends a lot of time tucked away behind a desk.

cringe-inducing humor borderlands 3 You can have yours today for just $10 at Best Buy. The writing of the Borderlands series has always been divisive, but regardless of your stance on the humor, the gameplay remains extremely addictive. A staple of the booty-shooter genre, borderlands 3 Marries a virtually unlimited number of weapon combinations with its unique brand of RPG-style character creation and comedy. While it certainly has more than enough features and content for an engaging single-player experience, the game also supports up to four players via online co-op. Right now, Best Buy is offering $20 off the physical version of the popular title on PlayStation (PS4 and PS5 compatible) and Xbox (Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X compatible). be sure to check out polygonReview if you want to know more.

