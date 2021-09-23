One of Steam Deck’s Biggest Obstacles Has Just Disappeared: EAC Has Arrived on Linux

Valve promised that it would work with anti-cheat software maker EAC and BattleEye to ensure that some of its most popular games would run on its upcoming Steam Deck Linux-based gaming handheld, and one of the companies is now official. Epic Games announced today that its Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) now supports Linux and Mac. Not only that, it has been specifically set up to work with the Proton and Wine compatibility layers that Valve relies on to bring Windows games on deck.

While developers will still need to patch their games, this immediately means that some of the most popular games on Steam are now theoretically within reach, including Apex Legendshandjob dead by daylight And war Thunder, All of which are among the top 25 games on Steam. Other popular EAC games include 7 days to diehandjob fall friendshandjob Black Desert, Hunt: Showdown, Rajput, And this hello master main collection.

Some major games will be missing unless other anti-cheat providers sign in, however: pubghandjob fate 2, And rainbow six siege Also included in the top 25, and all use rival BattleEye anti-cheat software. So Epic has its own fortnite, for that matter, but didn’t even bring the epic fortnite Or on a Linux desktop from the Epic Games Store. Epic did not immediately respond to a request for comment about that.

Epic suggests that it’s easier for developers to patch their EAC games: “With the latest SDK release, developers can add anti-cheat support for Linux via Wine or Proton with just a few clicks in the Epic Online Services developer portal.” can activate,” Epic writes. .

You can find ProtonDB’s list of top games that work and don’t work through the compatibility layer here, as well as a current list of games that use EAC and BattleEye at the link embedded in this sentence Huh.

Epic made EAC a free service earlier this year.