One of the best smartphones of 2021 could be the value for money for you! Names of phones from Apple, Samsung to Realme phones in the list

There were some other names in this list of best phones of the year 2021, but here we are telling only those phones, which are “budget friendly” for you.

The year 2021 has been great for smartphones. This year one of the best phones came. But only a few of them were able to make their special place in the market. For example, Realme GT, Apple’s iPhone 13 Series. Let us know which are the best models of the year 2021, which can be a good option for you in terms of design, performance, camera, battery and value for money factor:

iPhone 13 mini: Apple may not have given huge updates compared to its iPhone (iPhone 12) series, but the American company has made enough changes to keep things updated and give a better usage experience. The initial model of the new series is the iPhone 13 mini. Everything in this is similar to the iPhone 13, but the size and battery of the phone is slightly smaller. It may be a small package for many people in terms of display, but if you look at the handy factor, then it can be a good option. As a compact flagship, the iPhone 13 Mini is a much better deal than a model like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. It also has a cinematic mode. The starting price of this phone is Rs 69,990.

OnePlus 9 Pro: The OnePlus 9 Pro has some new features, including 50W wireless charging and ultra-wide cameras. Experts consider it good on the display, performance and battery front, while the rear cameras of the phone are said to be very capable even in low light. However, you will get promotional content in the MIUI of this IP53 rated smartphone and it gets hot during charging. This phone is 5G and currently its price is Rs 59,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: If you want a premium Samsung smartphone without paying the price for a “flagship” phone, this could be an option. The Galaxy A20 FE 5G is similar to the original Galaxy S20 FE launched last year, but it is 5G. It has IP68 rating, wireless charging, telephoto camera, 120Hz AMOLED display, metal body and very good battery life. By the way, one thing is said about this phone of Rs 49,999 that it charges a bit slow.

Realme GT: The Realme GT was specifically designed to compete with Xiaomi’s Mi 11X Pro. Rupee. 37,999, the smartphone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, super-fast charging and a great camera setup. But the phone does not have IP rating and some preloaded apps will also be available. However, this phone can prove to be a good deal for those who want great performance.

Mi 11X Pro: The starting price of Mi 11X Pro with IP53 rating is Rs 36,999. Some features in this are those of flagship phones. If you have a budget of 40 thousand then this phone can be a good option, as it has been given Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, 120Hz AMOLED screen, stereo speakers and good cameras.