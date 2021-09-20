One of two Canadian railroads bidding for Kansas City Southern goes out.

Canadian Pacific has emerged as the winner in a long-running battle to acquire Kansas City Southern, positioning it to become the first railroad operator whose network spans from Canada to Mexico.

Its rival in the bid, Canadian National, said Wednesday that it has received notice from Kansas City Southern that it is terminating a merger agreement signed in May.

“The decision not to pursue our proposed merger with KCS is the right decision for CN as a responsible subsidiary of the interests of our shareholders,” Canadian National Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest said in a statement.

At stake was probably the last major takeover of a major railroad; The merger has consolidated the industry into seven railways from over 100. The key component of the deal is access to Mexico, as railroads look to capitalize on trade flows into North America on the heels of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which was signed into law last year.