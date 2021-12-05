Aurora, sick. – There’s serious evidence of Samantha Lewis’ long struggle with Kovid on her bathroom mirror.

Above the sink, she posted a neon pink index card scrolled nine steps (4. Wet brush 5. Toothpaste) that reminded her how to brush and floss her teeth. One of the many strategies learned from “Cognitive Rehabilitation” by Ms. Lewis, 34, is that her life is an intensive therapy program for Kovid-19 survivors with issues such as brain fog, memory loss, dizziness and debilitating fatigue.

After nearly two years of contagious disease, progress has been made in treating covid, but long covid – a group of chronic health problems experienced by some patients – is little understood. Post-Cowid clinics across the country are trying different methods to help desperate patients for answers, but so far there is not much data on the results and doctors say it is too early to know what and what may work for which patients.

Within months, the New York Times visited Ms. Lewis, interviewed her doctor, attended her therapy sessions, and read her medical records. Before she contracted coronavirus in October 2020, experiencing a primary illness that did not require hospitalization, she was successfully performing a demanding, detailed job in raising a child with autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. But this summer, she scored 25 points in a 30-point assessment, putting her in the pre-dementia category called mild cognitive impairment.