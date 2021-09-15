One Show’s Angela Scanlon reaches hospital

ONE Show presenter Angela Scanlon was taken to hospital after being involved in a serious accident involving a private ambulance and two other cars.

According to The Sun, the host, 37, was in Addison Lee’s private car at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday when she collided with an ambulance on The Bishops Avenue in north London.

The site reports that witnesses claim that the car Angela was in was hit by a van that had previously been hit by a BMW and was written off.

Horror: One Show’s Angela Scanlon rushed to hospital after a serious four-car accident involving a private ambulance (stock image)

Angela was treated at the scene by doctors and then taken to hospital, where she was released shortly after and said she was ‘doing well’.

He took to Instagram Stories to share some of the flowers sent by his team.

A local told The Sun: ‘It was a serious accident involving four vehicles. It made one hell of a racket. Quite a loud bang. It was a total of four vehicles.

‘People were shocked and shaken. Edison Lee was badly damaged and had to be taken by ambulance.

‘It was shocking. The ambulance arrived quickly and took Angela away.

Angela has regularly stood in for permanent host Alex Jones on BBC shows.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: ‘Police received a report of a collision of several vehicles, including a private ambulance, on Bishop Avenue at the junction with Bancroft Avenue, N2 at 09:32 am on Tuesday, 14 September.

‘The officers attended. A man was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. The road was closed while emergency services were on the spot.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: ‘We were called to reports of a road traffic collision from a private ambulance on Bishop Avenue, N2 at 9:27 am on 14 September.

‘We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer to the scene. We treated a woman and took her to the hospital.

The BBC and Star’s agent were contacted several times for comment.

more to follow