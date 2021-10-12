One Web of Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal enters space race with Elon Musk Jeff Bezos Richard Branson will compete with Starlink

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal’s company has joined hands with ISRO to strengthen its position in the space race. The company will launch the satellite from Indian soil.

A homegrown company is also running in the race for billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson. Joining the race with companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic is OneWeb, which is headed by Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal. ) venture. Like Musk’s Starlink, OneWeb is also going to provide satellite Internet service.

One Web joins hands with ISRO

OneWeb on October 11 announced a tie-up with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, to strengthen its participation in the race. With this, Sunil Mittal said that in fact the space race of the new era has started.

One Web to launch satellite from Indian soil

This space company of Bharti Group will launch satellites from ISRO’s indigenous rocket PSLV and GSLV. The company will also use ISRO’s heavy-lift rocket GSLV-3 to launch satellites from Indian soil.

Space Race has become interesting

Let us tell you that earlier only space agencies of different countries were participating in the Space Race. Now many big industrialists have also entered this race. Indian agency ISRO, China’s China National Space Administration (CNSA) and Japan’s Japanese Space Program have already broken the domination of several decades of American agency NASA and Russian agency Roscosmos.

Space tourism has already started

World’s richest man Elon Musk’s SpaceX has made a strong private sector presence in the space race by winning a tender to send NASA astronauts to the space station. Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin recently launched the Space Tourism Program.

OneWeb is the first private company in India, which has entered this race. Regarding this, Sunil Mittal said that in the next three to five years there will be dramatic changes in the space industry. By investing money in OneWeb, my company Bharti Airtel has also entered this race and is growing fast.

Also read: Ratan Tata had once washed utensils to fulfill the hobby of flying aircraft, JRD used to choose air hostess with the help of wife

Starlink will also get competition from One Web

Let us tell you that with the launch of OneWeb Satellite, the satellite is also entering the internet sector. In this sector, OneWeb will fight Elon Musk’s second company Starlink. Starlink has announced the launch of satellite internet in India this year. Airtel’s OneWeb is also ready to offer satellite internet service from this year.