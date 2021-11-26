One year completed for the farmers’ movement, Rakesh Tikait said – the movement will not end without talks with the government

Farmer leader Rakkesh Tikait said, “We will not back down until the government brings a law guaranteeing MSP and compensation to the families of farmers killed in the agitation.”

The agitation, which started on November 26 last year against the three agricultural laws passed by the central government, completed one year today. In the beginning, the farmers gave the slogan of ‘Delhi Chalo’. After which he has continued his protest at different borders of Delhi. However, the Modi government’s cabinet has approved to withdraw three agricultural laws.

Explain that this movement of farmers is going on under the banner of United Kisan Morcha on the borders of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Kundli and Shahjahanpur in Delhi. At the same time, on the completion of one year, farmers from across the country including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh reached the borders of Delhi. During this, there was an atmosphere of celebration among the farmers.

Let us tell you that there is enthusiasm among the farmers that in view of their agitation, the government has withdrawn three agricultural laws. However, 750 farmers also lost their lives in this movement.

At the same time, Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said that the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws is the first victory, but the farmers’ fight is yet to come. Tikait said that the Modi government should implement the Swaminathan Commission report which is in its election manifesto. He said that till the government does not accept the demands like Guarantee Act and Electricity Amendment on Minimum Support Price (MSP), this movement will continue.

Tikait said that there is a demand of the United Kisan Morcha that the families of the farmers who died during the agitation should be given proper compensation. He demanded the immediate dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni in the Lakhimpur violence case.

He said, “Right now the movement is going on. The central government wants to end it without talks, but how will the solution be found without talking.” Rakesh Tikait said that there is no plan to end the agitation without talks with the government.

Rakesh Tikait from Ghazipur border said, “Till the time Parliament is in session, the government has time to think and understand. We will take a decision on how to proceed with the movement after the Parliament is run. What will be the outline of the movement will also be decided in the meeting of the Joint Kisan Morcha to be held on November 27.

It is worth mentioning that on November 19, in his address to the nation, PM Modi had announced the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws. Along with this, he has appealed to the farmers to return back to their homes and fields.