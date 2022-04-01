OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launched in India with 50MP + 48MP and 5000mAh Battery Know Price

OnePlus’ premium budget smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has been launched in India. It has been introduced in two RAM variants 8GB and 12GB. This is the company’s new flagship phone, which is an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9 Pro. Along with this, OnePlus has also introduced Bullets Wireless Z2.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is fueled by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor along with 48MP primary camera + 50MP ultrawide lens + 8MP telephoto camera setup. Also, 5000mAh battery is being given in this smartphone, which supports 80W fast charging.

Specification

OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone flaunts a punch hole display design, which houses the selfie camera. OnePlus is offering Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in its phone for the first time. Along with this, it runs on Android 12 and ColorOS 12. It can be paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. OnePlus 10 Pro comes with 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charger.

Camera : The OnePlus 10 Pro packs triple rear cameras with a 48MP main Sony lens, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP macro shooter. The 10 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera. The OnePlus 10 Pro also comes with Hasselblad branding.

price and availability

OnePlus 10 Pro has introduced two variants, the price of 8GB / 128GB variant is Rs 66,999. While the price of 12GB/256GB variant model will be Rs 71,999. It can be purchased from Amazon India from April 5, 2022. At the same time, the price of Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband is Rs 1,999. Along with this, Earbuds Pro TWS has been launched for Rs 9,990.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor which is claimed to improve reachability and provide a faster unlocking experience.