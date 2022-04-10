OnePlus 10 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Which of these two phones is best for you know features price all specifications

OnePlus’ premium budget smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has been launched in India. This smartphone has been introduced in two configurations 8GB and 12GB RAM. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone will compete with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which has 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Let us know which of these two smartphones is better for you.

Price of OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S 22 – The 8GB / 128GB variant of OnePlus 10 Pro costs Rs 66,999. While the price of 12GB/256GB variant will be Rs 71,999. It can be purchased from Amazon India from April 5, 2022. At the same time, the price of Samsung Galaxy SS22 Ultra is Rs 1,34,999, which can be purchased in Samsung Live Sale from March 28.

Specifications of OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 – OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone flaunts a punch hole display design, which houses the selfie camera. OnePlus is offering Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in its phone for the first time. Along with this, it runs on Android 12 and ColorOS 12. OnePlus 10 Pro comes with 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charger.

Samsung has given a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in this smartphone with a peak brightness of 1,750 units. Along with this, this Samsung device is equipped with Booster Technology, which can adjust the brightness of the screen according to the need. At the same time, the display will get 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Features of OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 – The OnePlus 10 Pro packs triple rear cameras with a 48MP main Sony lens, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP macro shooter. The 10 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera. The OnePlus 10 Pro also comes with Hasselblad branding. Quad rear camera setup has been given in this Samsung smartphone. Whose primary camera is 108MP, 12MP ultra wide sensor and 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x and 10x zoom. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB smartphone has a 40MP front camera for selfie.

Apart from this, 2.4um pixel sensor has been given in this smartphone for making videos in low light, which makes smooth and clear video even in low light. Along with this, its zoom quality is also 100x. Also, to give power to this smartphone, the company has given 5000mAh battery which supports 45w wire and 15w wireless charger.