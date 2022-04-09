OnePlus 10 Pro and Poco X4 Pro 5G Sale Starts Today in India know the price specifications, features and discount offers

Two smartphones OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and Poco X4 Pro 5G have been recently launched in India. Whose sale has started today i.e. from 5th April. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is the flagship phone coming in a premium price while Poco X4 Pro is a budget phone. In this Poco phone, you get 64MP camera and 5000mAh battery. On the other hand, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is offering 48MP and 50MP cameras with 5000mAh battery.

Poco X4 Pro 5G price and offers

Talking about this phone, it offers three variants, the price of 6GB RAM + 64GB variant is Rs 17,999, while the price for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant is Rs 18,999. An instant discount of Rs 1000 is being given on both the models using HDFC Bank cards. Apart from this, the 8GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Rs 20,999, which can get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 along with an instant discount of Rs 1000. This phone is available for purchase on Flipkart at 12 noon.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Price and Offers

This phone has been introduced in Black and Green color options with two variants 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The price for 8GB + 128GB is Rs 66,999 while the price for 12GB + 256GB is Rs 71,000. 4,500 instant discount is being given on using SBI credit card. On the other hand, you can get a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on your current phone exchange phone. Apart from this, you can also get an additional discount of Rs 2,000. This phone can be purchased from the official website of Amazon and OnePlus.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

This 5G flaunts a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. Also, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is based on Android 12 operating system. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery, which also supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology and fast wireless charging. The phone packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. For connectivity, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets Bluetooth 5.2 version, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications

It features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz high refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 695 octa-core 5G chipset. On the imaging front, the Poco X4 Pro 5G Indian variant packs a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 16-megapixel shooter on the front of the phone. The Poco X4 Pro 5G packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging via USB Type C interface.