OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone get 12GB RAM and 120Hz display know price

OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro will have a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED display, which will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Apart from this, the phone will get 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

After the success of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the company is preparing to launch new flagship OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones. But before the release of both these smartphones, information and pictures related to them have been leaked on the Internet. With which you can guess, how you are going to get the features and specifications in OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones. Let’s know how the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones will be and how much their possible price can be.

Unique camera will be available in OnePlus 10 Pro – According to a report published on the Zouton website, a unique rear camera module will be seen in the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones. Which matches the design of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung S21 FE. Along with this, it has been told in the report that, this smartphone can be launched in the market in early 2022.

Specifications of OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro – According to the tipster, the OnePlus 10 Pro phone will have a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED display, which will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Apart from this, the phone will get up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The battery of the phone can be 5000 mAh. At the same time, the dimensions of the phone are likely to be 163.2 mm x 73.6 mm x 8.7 mm.

Features of OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro – 66W fast charging feature can be found in both these smartphones. That is, both these smartphones can be fully charged in just 30 minutes. Along with this, texture design can be seen in the back panel of these smartphones, which will be seen with better grip. At the same time, the texture can also be given on the lock button of the phone. Along with this, triple rear camera setup can be given in the smartphone with LED flash.

Expected price of OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro – According to tipster Steve H.McFly, the price of these phones can be around $ 1,069 (about Rs 79,275). At the same time, he has told in the information shared on his Twitter handle that, both these phones can be launched in the US and Canada in the first half of 2022.