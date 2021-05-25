OnePlus 7, 7T series start receiving OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update with fix for 4G, Wi-Fi connectivity issues and more- Technology News, Gadgetclock

OnePlus 7, 7T series start receiving OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update with fix for 4G, Wi-Fi connectivity issues and more- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending

OnePlus has introduced a brand new incremental OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 7 series smartphones, together with the OnePlus 7, 7 Professional, 7T, and 7T Professional. This comes after the telephones have been not too long ago up to date to OxygenOS 11 based mostly on Android 11. The brand new OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update is bringing the Could Android safety patch to all 4 OnePlus 7 telephones. The update may even introduce various fixes for varied issues being confronted by the customers.

To start with, OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 will enhance system fluency, loading velocity of preview pictures, and swiping in Shelf. Incoming name UI and the difficulty of the irregular show throughout calls may even be fastened.

4G and Wi-Fi connectivity issues shall be resolved too. There shall be some enhancements within the digicam division as nicely. This features a higher mirror impact and improved zooming in macro mode. Issues with some buttons whereas utilizing the Nightscape mode may even be fastened.

Moreover, the update will remedy the Google Fi SIM card issues that fail to simply accept incoming calls.

As per the OnePlus Boards, the brand new OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 OTA update shall be rolled out in a phased method. Because of this some folks will pay money for it initially, following which it is going to attain all of the customers as soon as there are not any issues as a part of the update.

To verify in case you can update to the most recent model in your OnePlus 7 or 7T telephone, you simply want to move to the Settings > System > Update, and see if it is out there. If the update is obtainable, make certain there’s a secure Wi-Fi connection and the telephone is related to a charger in the course of the update course of.