oneplus 7 mobile affordable refurbished smartphone – will get 12 thousand savings and with 6 months warranty, this smartphone of oneplus, read full deal

Oneplus mobile: OnePlus is known for its latest features phone and it offers many good features at an affordable price. Today we are going to tell about such a phone of OnePlus, which can be purchased from a website called Cashify for Rs 20,899, while on the official website this smartphone is listed for Rs 32,999. This is a refurbished smartphone and there is a chance to save Rs.12100 on this.

Actually, refurbished smartphones are available on Cashify, which go through a special process, after which the company gives a name to its condition. The company has named OnePlus 7 as Refurbished Good and defined it in the description. This phone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. 6 months warranty is also being given by the phone pro on the phone. Let us know the specification of OnePlus 7.

oneplus Smartphone specifications

This oneplus smartphone has a 6.41 inch optic amoled display. The company has coated Corning Gorilla Glass for screen protection. This smartphone works on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The company has also given some gaming modes. This phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner. It has Type C port and 3700 mAh battery.

The company has given dual stereo speakers in it, which support Dolby Atmos. Noise cancellation has also been supported in this. In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock system have been given to unlock the locked phone.

oneplus Smartphone camera

Talking about the camera setup of this OnePlus smartphone, a quad camera setup has been given on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels, which is a sensor of Sony IMX 586. Apart from this, the secondary camera is 5 megapixels and its aperture is f / 2.2. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front, which comes with Sony IMX 471 sensor.

Tip: Before buying a phone listed on the Cashify website, read the information given about it thoroughly. Also, check the condition given next to its name. Like this smartphone is a phone of ONEPLUS 7 – REFURBISHED GOOD CONDITION. According to the information given in the description, 6 months warranty is available on it. It has been used for some time and can have up to 5 scratches.





