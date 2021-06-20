Oneplus 7 Pro Vs Nokia 9 PureView – Nokia 9 PureView will give tough competition to Chinese smartphone Oneplus 7 Pro, equipped with great features

New Delhi: Nokia 9 Pureview has been launched in India and the handset has been made available for sale online. If you want to buy offline smartphone, then on 17th July i.e. Wednesday, you can buy it from the retail store. Talking about the launch offers, those who buy the smartphone from the company’s website will get a gift card of Rs 5,000 and free Nokia 705 earbuds. Before buying, today we will tell you about the features and price of Nokia 9 PureView and OnePlus 7 Pro, which phone will prove to be the best for you these days.

display

The Nokia 9 PureView features a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1440×2960 ​​pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Oneplus 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of (3120×1440) pixels.

Processor

The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor has been used for speed and multitasking in the smartphone Nokia 9 PureView. The phone out of box runs on Android 9 Pie. Oneplus 7 Pro works on Android 9 Pie based OxygenOS OS and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor has been used in it.

camera

Nokia 9 PureView has 5 rear cameras for photography. It has two RGB sensors of 12 + 12 megapixels and three monochrome sensors of 12 + 12 + 12 megapixels. A 20-megapixel sensor camera has been given for selfie and video calling. At the same time, a triple camera has been given in the rear of OnePlus 7 Pro. It has a 48 + 16 + 8 megapixel camera and a 16-megapixel pop-up camera for selfie has been given.

Power

In the case of power backup, OnePlus 7 Pro can give a tough competition to Nokia 9 PureView, because this handset of Nokia has been given 3,320 mAh battery for power, which supports wireless charging. At the same time, 4000 mAh battery has been given in Oneplus 7 Pro and which supports fast and wireless charging.

cost

Nokia has launched this great handset in only 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants and its price is Rs 49,999. While OnePlus 7 Pro costs Rs 48,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, Rs 52,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, and Rs 57,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.