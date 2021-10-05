OnePlus 9: ColorOS and Android 12 UI and Features in OxygenOS 12 Beta

Now that OnePlus is a sub-brand of the Oppo family, the two companies not only merged their R&D departments in early 2021, but they are also consolidating the code for their two Android-based operating systems. While OxygenOS 12 will be used on global OnePlus phones, ColorOS 12 will be available only on Oppo and OnePlus phones in China.

With the release of AOSP to Android 12 today, OnePlus is now rolling out the first open beta of OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, while those with older models will have to wait for the latter update. Once this version is considered stable, a full version is likely to be released within a month, according to XDA Developers.

new look

The new and improved OxygenOS 12 is as colorful and minimalist as “James Turrell’s Light and Space Artwork,” as explained in its forum post announcing this release. OxygenOS 12 shares some of the same design languages ​​as ColorOS 12 and Android 12 in detail. All three OSes make liberal use of white space as well as large sans-serif typography to “enhance readability and ease of use”.

OxygenOS 12 also follows the Material U aesthetic, where new icons use simple lines, and new widgets use shapes to make information and actions more clear and accessible to a diverse group of users. Similar to ColorOS 12, the OnePlus software has been enhanced with more shadows and subtle gradients to give OxygenOS 12 a more premium look.

new features

Apart from its new look, OxgyenOS 12 also learned a few new tricks to improve your experience with the OnePlus phone. If you’ve been playing around with the developer preview of Android 12 on the OnePlus 9 series, you’ll be happy to know that these features have made it into the open beta of OxygenOS 12:

private safe : This feature separates sensitive files into a secure part of your phone, where you can safely store and secure specific photos, videos, audios and documents.

: This feature separates sensitive files into a secure part of your phone, where you can safely store and secure specific photos, videos, audios and documents. Updated OnePlus Shelf and OnePlus Scout :According to XDA Developers, the handy shelf has been extended with even more widgets: from notes, step counting, weather to calculator. You can search for anything on your phone using the OnePlus Scout, which is now part of Shelf.

:According to XDA Developers, the handy shelf has been extended with even more widgets: from notes, step counting, weather to calculator. You can search for anything on your phone using the OnePlus Scout, which is now part of Shelf. Zen Mode and World Life Balance 2.0: First popularized by Indian users of OnePlus, both the modes help you manage work-life balance by separating your personal and work accounts. You can set up different profiles with different Wi-Fi networks with different app notifications and messages based on the time of day.

First popularized by Indian users of OnePlus, both the modes help you manage work-life balance by separating your personal and work accounts. You can set up different profiles with different Wi-Fi networks with different app notifications and messages based on the time of day. Dark Mode: It lets you choose between three levels of dark mode.

It lets you choose between three levels of dark mode. Note App: This updated app now lets you doodle as well as type your thoughts.

This updated app now lets you doodle as well as type your thoughts. Canvas AOD 2.0: The app that lets you create a wireframe image on your lockscreen based on your wallpaper is back with more functionality. It now includes more brushes and lines for you to use, as well as more photos and effects available to support your artistic vision.

It’s possible that this is the end of the road for OxygenOS, as both companies may be able to fully integrate their software into one, rather than maintaining two OSes. If that’s the case, expect OnePlus to be able to bring some of its most popular features like Canvas AOD 2.0 and Work Life Balance 2.0 mode in future ColorOS updates.

If you have a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro and want to try this open beta of OxygenOS 12, visit OnePlus’ community forum page to download it to your computer, and instructions for installing the software on your OnePlus phone. Follow.

Update, at 7:30 am, October 5, 2021: Updated download link at new location for updates.