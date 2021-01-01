OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Smartphone on easy emi from amazon click good picture – Take home with easy EMI of Rs 3,152 OnePlus latest 5G phone under Rs 65 thousand

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G price in India: OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is the latest smartphone and it was launched this year. Many latest features are seen in this smartphone. The main attraction of this phone is its camera setup on the back panel, which has been prepared in collaboration with Hasselblad. It has a setup of four cameras on the back panel. Also, this phone works on Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone is a very popular smartphone and can be purchased from the e-commerce platform Amazon. OnePlus also launched two other phones OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R along with this smartphone. But OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is the top end variant of this series. Before knowing about Easy EMI, let us know the full specifications of this smartphone.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G: Specifications

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch fluid display, which is an AMOLED panel. Its refresh rate is 120hz. It works on the latest LTPO technology. This phone works on OnePlus Oxygen OS based Android 11. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G: Battery

OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone comes with 4500 mAh battery. It has a 65W wire charging system. Apart from this, a 50W wireless charger system has been given. This phone works on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.



OnePlus 9 Pro 5G:Camera

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a quad camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. Apart from this, a 50 megapixel ultra wide angle camera has been given. Also, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens has been given in this pon. Apart from this, a 16-megapixel front camera has been given.



OnePlus 9 Pro 5G: Installment and Price

The price of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is Rs 64999, but if you want, this phone can be purchased for an installment of Rs 3,152. These installments will last for 2 years. According to the information given on Amazon, users will have to pay interest of Rs 10,639 on this.







