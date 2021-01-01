OnePlus 9 RT India Price: OnePlus 9 RT smartphone is coming today, see how much it will cost

The OnePlus 9 RT is expected to launch soon. One tipster has shared a possible launch date for the OnePlus smartphone. The upcoming phone is expected to launch by the middle of next month. According to an earlier report, the OnePlus 9RT is likely to be launched only in India and China and may be the last smartphone launched by OnePlus this year. According to another report, the upcoming smartphone is expected to get Snapdragon 870 SOC, 8GB RAM, triple rear camera setup and more.

Tipster Steve Hammerstoffer (@onleaks) tweeted that the OnePlus 9 RT smartphone could launch on October 15th. Since OnePlus has not yet confirmed this, the information should be taken as a pinch of salt. The August report also mentions October as a possible launch for the OnePlus 9RT.



Possible features of OnePlus 9RT

The upcoming OnePlus 9 RT is expected to come with a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 Full-HD + Super AMOLED display and 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Similar to the OnePlus 9R, the upcoming smartphone is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 870 processor, which can be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup, which will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor जो similar to the OnePlus Nord 2 (review) with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle sensor. The OnePlus 9RT is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The soon-to-be-launched smartphone has also appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating that it may be released in India soon.

OnePlus 9RT Expected Price

OnePlus 9RT is reportedly offered in two storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The 128GB storage variant can be priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 34,300) and the 256GB storage variant can be priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 37,700).