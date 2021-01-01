OnePlus 95G Discount on Amazon Offer: For Rs 31,599 you will get a premium OnePlus 95G of Rs 49,999, take advantage today

Handset maker OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 95G smartphone under the OnePlus 9 series this year. If you are also thinking of buying this smartphone and are unable to buy it due to high price, then you have got the opportunity to buy it at a discount. Yes, e-commerce site Amazon is offering huge discounts and offers on these smartphones. Here we are telling you about the price and features along with the offers available on this smartphone.Speaking of features and specifications, this OnePlus mobile has a 6.55-inch Full HD + display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Speaking of the processor, this smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.Samsung’s two cheapest phones became expensive, check out the new prices of Galaxy F12 and Galaxy M12 before buying

Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11. When it comes to camera setup, the back of the smartphone has a first 48-megapixel camera with f / 1.8 aperture, a second 50-megapixel camera with f / 2.2 aperture and a third 2-megapixel camera with f / 2.2 aperture.

Speaking of the selfie camera, this smartphone has a 16-megapixel sensor with f / 2.4 aperture on the front. Speaking of storage, this phone has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Speaking of battery backup, the battery of this smartphone is 4500mAh.

Price of OnePlus 95G in India

In terms of price, the OnePlus mobile phone with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 49,999. The 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant of the OnePlus 95G is priced at Rs 54,999. Speaking of color options, the smartphone is available in Arctic Sky, Winter Mist and Stellar Black.

OnePlus 9 5G offer

Speaking of offers, this OnePlus smartphone is getting a special offer this time. There is an opportunity to purchase OnePlus 95G with the suite on e-commerce site Amazon. Customers can get up to Rs 3,000 discount through HDFC Bank credit card.

Apart from this, an exchange offer is also available with this smartphone, under which you can get a discount of Rs 18,400. The discount offered in the exchange offer depends on the current status of your old or current phone, if passed in that condition you can save up to Rs 18,400.

You can then buy this smartphone for Rs 49,999 for Rs 31,599, which is priced at 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant of the phone. No-cost EMI facility is also available for the convenience of the customers.