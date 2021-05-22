OnePlus 9R receives Oxygen OS 11.2.1.2 update with improved camera, security patch and more- Technology News, Gadgetclock

OnePlus 9R receives Oxygen OS 11.2.1.2 update with improved digital camera, security patch and more- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending

The Oxygen OS 11.2.1.2 update is now out there on the smartphone OnePlus 9R. The brand new update goes to convey security patches and enhancements in a number of apps of the system together with Digicam, OnePlus Video games, Notes app, and Gallery. These updates had been introduced by way of a OnePlus neighborhood discussion board. By the discussion board, OnePlus introduced that the system enhancements within the OnePlus 9R are going to permit its customers to enhance the charging stability. On Tuesday, 18 Might, the publish shared on the neighborhood discussion board additionally knowledgeable concerning the digital camera updates.

The steadiness of the digital camera and its capturing efficiency has been improved alongside with resolving the difficulty of getting irregular photographs beneath Nightscape mode.

With the brand new Oxygen OS 11.2.1.2 update, the smartphone firm has additionally fastened the difficulty of irregular silent notification after the media quantity will get muted. Android security patch has been up to date to 2021.05. OnePlus has additionally resolved the UI points in Freeform Home windows. The brand new update additionally gives an enchancment in system stability.

With the OS update, the issue within the Notes app of the OnePlus 9R has additionally been resolved. Earlier, newly saved notes didn’t sync to Shelf in time, nevertheless, with the supply of the OS update, the difficulty has been fastened.

The Oxygen OS 11.2.1.2 update has additionally improved image preview smoothness in Gallery and the general person expertise in OnePlus Video games.

The 6.5-inch smartphone OnePlus 9R has a quad rear digital camera setup. It’s outfitted with a 48 MP major sensor alongside with a 16 MP wide-angle sensor. There may be additionally a 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The cellphone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and quick charging assist of Warp Cost 65.