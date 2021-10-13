OnePlus 9RT may come with 50MP camera and warp flash charger and Company will also bring Buds Z2 – may come with 50MP camera and warp flash charger OnePlus 9RT may come with 50MP camera and warp flash charger The company will also bring 9RT, Buds Z2

Chinese-origin electronic product maker OnePlus can launch its new smartphone OnePlus 9 RT on October 13, 2021. This phone is being seen as an upgrade to the OnePlus 9R that was launched earlier this year. The company had released some pictures of the new phone before the launch, while now its specifications have also been revealed. Well, sadly, the company is still silent on the launch date of this new phone in India. Amidst the online rumours, it is being said that this smartphone may hit the stores in October or November.

On October 9, on his official Twitter handle, tech savvy Mukul Sharma shared some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 9RT, while the company also gave a glimpse of the phone’s display and performance unit. The OnePlus 9RT design surfaced online earlier this week, confirming some of the specifications mentioned earlier.

OnePlus 9RT will arrive in the Chinese market in the coming days. However, the company has shed light on key details of the phone ahead of its official unveiling. The smartphone will pack the same Snapdragon 888 SoC that powers the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones. Furthermore, it will come with LPDDR5 RAM and offer UFS 3.1 storage. According to ‘MySmartPrice’, the phone could come with 8GB, 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage capacity.

Not only this, this phone will have a 4,500 mAh battery like other flagship devices of OnePlus. Apart from this, it will come with 65W fast charging support, with the charger probably packed inside the box. The phone will sport an E4 AMOLED display, which offers a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Well, sadly, OnePlus did not reveal the exact display size in its tweet. However, it is being said that the phone will feature a 6.55-inch display with Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution.

The price of OnePlus 9RT can be between Rs 23,250 and Rs 34,800, while this phone can be found in three colors. These include blue, dark matter and silver. Meanwhile, it is also reported that OnePlus may launch Buds Z2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones as well. Gadgets 360 quoted a tech expert as saying that the OnePlus Z2 will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, Bluetooth v5.2 and Dolby Atmos support.