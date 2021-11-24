Oneplus about to launch a big thrice foldable smartphone has been patented

OnePlus succeeds in making foldable smartphones thrice. So this company will overtake Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi. Because this smartphone of OnePlus will be three display device and it can also be called a tri-foldable smartphone.

After the mobile revolution, the era of smartphone revolution is going on in the world. After the huge success of Samsung with the foldable smartphone, now other smartphone makers are showing interest in making foldable smartphones. Recently, information about a patent related to OnePlus has come to the fore. In which it is being claimed that OnePlus has obtained a patent for a smartphone that can be folded three times. According to media reports, the three-fold foldable smartphone of OnePlus can be locked with a simple slider.

At the same time, experts say that, if OnePlus is successful in making a foldable smartphone thrice. So this company will overtake Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi. Because this smartphone of OnePlus will be three display device and it can also be called a tri-foldable smartphone. Let’s know about the three foldable smartphones of OnePlus….

OnePlus applied for patent in 2020 – According to a report published in China in July 2021, OnePlus applied for patents for three foldable smartphones in 2020. Which has recently been included in the patent of the database of the World Intellectual Property Office. It is believed that OnePlus can launch this smartphone soon.

How will the features of OnePlus’ tri-fold smartphone be? LETSGODIGITAL has released renders of the OnePlus Tri-Fold smartphone from the patent images. In which you will find many features surprising. Let us tell you that if the released renders are to be believed, apart from the smartphone, it can also be used as a tablet and its design is quite versatile. It remains to be seen how the OnePlus tri-foldable smartphone will debut. It also remains to be seen what the smartphone will actually look like, as its design has little resemblance to existing tri-foldable designs.

Also read: What are the fees for Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus and Myntra Insider membership? Know- what are their benefits and who is better

This phone can be expected to launch next year and it can be quite different from other foldable phones. It is believed that the design of the phone can also see some challenges according to the use of the market and the people, especially its display, which is tri-foldable.