OnePlus Ace Racing Edition launch price cny 1999 features specifications sale date 31 May – OnePlus Ace Racing Edition unveiled with triple cameras and 67W fast charging

As anticipated, OnePlus on Tuesday launched its newest smartphone OnePlus Ace Racing Edition. The brand new telephone is the unique variant of the OnePlus Ace that was launched in China final month. OnePlus Ace was launched in India beneath the title OnePlus 10R. Speaking in regards to the newest OnePlus Ace Racing Edition, it has features like as much as 12 GB of RAM, triple cameras and 120 Hz display. Allow us to inform you all the things in regards to the handset’s price, specifications and features.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition price

The price of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is 1,999 Chinese language Yuan (about Rs 23,000). Aside from this, the telephone’s 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant has been launched for two,199 yuan (about Rs 25,300) and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant for Rs 28,800. The sale of the telephone will begin in China from May 31. The corporate has given a reduction supply of 200 Yuan (about Rs 2,300) for the restricted interval. The telephone will be taken in Athletics Grey and Lightspeed Blue coloration.

The launch date of OnePlus’ new telephone for the worldwide market has not but been knowledgeable. The telephone is anticipated to be launched in India beneath another title quickly.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition specifications

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition smartphone comes with Android 12 based mostly ColorOS 12.1. The telephone has a 6.59 inch FullHD + LTPS LCD display. The display refresh charge is 120Hz and contact sampling charge is 240Hz. The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor. The telephone has the choice of 128 GB and 256 GB storage with 8 GB, 12 GB RAM.

This new telephone from OnePlus has a triple rear digital camera setup with 64 megapixel main, 8 megapixel extremely-vast and 2 megapixel macro lens with aperture F / 1.7. The telephone has a 16-megapixel entrance digital camera for selfie.

For connectivity, OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, USB Sort-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. Accelerometer, ambient gentle sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer and proximity sensor have been given within the telephone. Fingerprint sensor can be obtainable within the telephone. To offer energy to the telephone, 5000mAh battery has been offered which helps 67W Tremendous Flash Cost. The handset weighs round 205 grams.