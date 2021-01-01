OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast: Serious Injury Due to Phone Explosion! Oneplus Nord 2 5G Bomb blasts again in Delhi Injured user complains against Oneeplus

OnePlus Nord series phones are experiencing explosions. OnePlus Nord 2 is reported to have caught fire in early August. Now once again the OnePlus Nord 2 has exploded like a 5G bomb. OnePlus Nord 2 5G’s new program has come out in the capital Delhi. Delhi-based lawyer Gaurav Gulati’s new OnePlus Nord 2 5G has exploded and he has survived.In a conversation with Navbharat Times Online, Gaurav Gulati revealed that his new OnePlus Nord 25G caught fire while he was in his chamber. The OnePlus phone exploded in the direction of a bomb after a fire broke out in Delhi’s Thirty Hazare Court Chamber. He said he saw smoke coming out of his coat and by the time he understood something, the photo had exploded. The blast injured Gaurav’s stomach, ears and eyes. He says he is having trouble breathing because of the smoke coming out of the phone after the fire. Besides, his eyes are dim. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Gaurav further said that he has lodged a police complaint against OnePlus. And he will also take legal action against the company. Gaurav also posted on Twitter after the phone exploded. He was later contacted by OnePlus. Gaurav told us in a conversation that a person from OnePlus had come to meet him who asked him to pick up the phone and take it for investigation. But Gaurav refused to give the phone as it was a police case.

In a conversation with NBT Online, Gaurav seemed dissatisfied with the role of OnePlus on the whole incident. And he said he is not currently receiving any help from OnePlus. The company wants him to give them the phone and then he will investigate and only then will it be clear about any kind of compensation. But he is proud to say that he spent a lot of money to buy the phone. But now he thinks he was carrying his death certificate in his pocket. He considers himself lucky that his life was spared.

Gaurav says he bought the OnePlus Nord 2 5G about 10 days ago. And they only started using it for 2-3 days. They told us that the phone was about 90 percent charged at the time of the explosion.