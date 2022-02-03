OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G Specification Leaked, 5000mAh Battery May Be Available with 64MP Camera

This budget-friendly smartphone from OnePlus will come with a 6.59-inch full-HD fluid display and can be given Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. This smartphone will have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

There are many great smartphones launching in the smartphone market. In this sequence, OnePlus is preparing to launch a new smartphone. The company’s specification of this phone has been leaked online. This budget phone is OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G. This phone can be launched by the end of this year. If you are also thinking of buying this phone, then know in detail about the specification of this phone.

Specification

Talking about the camera of this phone, a triple rear camera setup can be given in it with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. While there is said to be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Apart from this, this phone is likely to be 5000mAh with 33W fast charging support. This phone is being said to be launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. In which 6GB or 8GB RAM can be given. This smartphone of OnePlus can be given 128GB or 256GB of storage. However, expandable storage can also be given in it, which has not been decided yet.

information leaked here

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G details have been shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in association with Smartprix. It is being claimed about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone that this phone will be first launched in India. After that it will be launched in other countries. A 6.59-inch full-HD fluid display can be given in this phone.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be launched this month only

A phone of One Plus can be launched in February this month. According to the report, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is set to launch on February 11 this year. It can sport a triple rear camera setup. However, the official information for the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has not been revealed.