OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man smartphone launched soon

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will get 5G connectivity. At the same time, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC will be available in its limited edition. At present, the details of its camera have not been revealed.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is going to be launched in India soon. The company has recently released a teaser related to this smartphone on Amazon India. Which is presenting the important things related to the features of OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man. Let us tell you that earlier OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in July this year. Which became very popular among the people. Since then, the new edition of OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man is awaited. In which many new features can be found compared to the old version. Let’s know what the company is going to give something special in OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition and what can be its possible price.

Expected price of OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man – According to the teaser released on Amazon India, this smartphone is going to be launched in India soon. The possible price of which can be around Rs 37,999. It will be Rs 10,000 more expensive than the base variant of OnePlus Nord 2. At the same time, the teaser launched by the company does not give information about the exact features of OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition. But it can get the option of 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

Features of OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition – The design or features of the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition listed on Amazon are not yet known. But all the things related to this are likely to come out in the coming days.

At the same time, if the smartphone experts are to be believed, then some software tweaks can be done to give Pac-Man themed wallpapers and themes in this smartphone. Along with this, games have been pre-loaded in this phone. For which a lot of changes can be made in the back panel and retail box of this smartphone.

Connectivity of OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition – This smartphone will get 5G connectivity. At the same time, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC will be available in its limited edition. Along with this, the details of its camera have not been revealed yet and it will get 65W fast charger.