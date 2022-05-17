OnePlus Nord 2T launch on May 19 Specifications MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoCc 80W fast charging price features

OnePlus Nord 2T launch (*19*) May 19 Specifications MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoCc 80W fast charging price features

OnePlus will take the wraps off its new smartphone Nord 2T formally (*19*) May 19. However now earlier than the launch, the Chinese language firm has shared the specs of OnePlus Nord 2T on-line. The brand new OnePlus smartphone has been confirmed to have a MediaTek chipset. Aside from this, 80W fast charging assist has additionally been revealed within the handset. Though the OnePlus Nord 2T has not been launched formally but, it’s already obtainable for buy in some markets comparable to Dubai. Allow us to inform you that Nord 2T is an upgraded variant of OnePlus Nord 2 which got here final yr.

OnePlus has created a brand new webpage (*19*) its UK web site. On this webpage, the corporate has confirmed that OnePlus Nord 2T shall be launched (*19*) May 19 at 7.30 IST. Allow us to inform you that the launch date was leaked from a video (*19*) the corporate’s YouTube web page final week. This video was later deleted.

OnePlus Nord 2T specs

The corporate has additionally revealed the specs of the handset (*19*) OnePlus’ UK web site. In line with the microsite, the cellphone may have MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. Tell us that that is the primary cellphone to come back with MediaTek processor launched in March.

Aside from this, the corporate has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2T will get 80W SuperVOOC charging assist. Relating to fast charging know-how, it’s claimed that in quarter-hour of charging, the cellphone will final for an entire day. Allow us to inform you that OnePlus has not given the details about the battery capability but.

Two round rings shall be given (*19*) the rear in OnePlus Nord 2T. Triple rear sensors will be given within the cellphone. Aside from this, the cellphone may also have a hole-punch show design.

OnePlus Nord 2T price

OnePlus Nordt 2T was listed (*19*) the AliExpress website just a few days in the past. The price of the handset was additionally revealed from this itemizing. The cellphone’s 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant will be launched for $ 399 (about Rs 31,100).

Particulars about when the OnePlus Nord 2T shall be launched in India aren’t but obtainable. However in keeping with the information, the cellphone will be introduced within the price of 30 to 40 thousand. The bottom variant can price lower than Rs 30,000.

Tell us that final yr the bottom variant of OnePlus Nord 2 was launched at Rs 27,999.