OnePlus Nord 2T launched with 80W fast charging price specifications and features

OnePlus launched its latest smartphone Nord 2T on Friday. OnePlus Nord 2T is the company’s latest mid-range smartphone. For the last few days, information about OnePlus Nord 2T is continuously coming out. Let us tell you that without any launch event, the company quietly launched this smartphone in Europe.

According to the news, OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be launched in other markets soon. But at present, the Chinese company has not shared any information about any kind of official release date.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone has a 6.43-inch screen, which has a resolution of FullHD +. The handset has an AMOLED panel, whose refresh rate is 90 Hz. A punch-hole cutout is given at the top of the display. MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor has been given in the smartphone. The handset has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage.

It is worth noting that the device runs on Android 12 OS based Oxygen 12.1. For photography, this smartphone has a triple camera setup on the rear. The phone has 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. At the same time, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front, that is, the company has taken care of selfie enthusiasts and has given a strong front camera.

To power the OnePlus Nord 2T, a 4500mAh battery has been provided, which supports 80W fast charging.

At present, the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone has been launched in a single storage variant. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

OnePlus Nord 2T Price

The price of OnePlus Nord 2T is 399 Euro (about Rs 32,500). The phone has been launched in Black and Green colors. The handset can also be launched in the Indian market this month. It is expected that the phone will be made available in India at a low price.