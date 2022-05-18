OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications leaked ahead of 19 may launch oneplus ce 2 lite 5g launching too

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications (*19*) ahead of 19 may launch oneplus ce 2 lite 5g launching too

OnePlus Nord 2T shall be launched on May 19 at an occasion in Europe. Together with this, the curtains may even be revealed from OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds. Now the specs of the upcoming handset have been (*19*) on-line earlier than the launch. In line with (*19*) particulars, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will get MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, triple rear digicam with 50-megapixel main digicam and 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2T worth

OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone shall be launched on May 19 at 7.30 pm Indian time. The handset was earlier listed on the AliExpress website for 399 euros (about Rs 32,500). Tell us that together with OnePlus Nord 2T, the corporate may even launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds in Europe.

OnePlus Nord 2T specs

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone shall be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. The handset will get 80W SuperVOOC charging help. The teaser reveals that the cellphone can have a triple rear digicam setup and can get a hole-punch show design.

In line with a report by WinFuture, the OnePlus Nord 2T will characteristic a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED show with a refresh charge of 90Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shall be given for the safety of the show. The smartphone is predicted to be launched in 128 GB and 256 GB inbuilt storage with 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM.

OnePlus Nord 2T can have 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor with aperture F / 1.8 on the rear. Sony IMX355 sensor is predicted to be given within the cellphone with 120 diploma area of view and aperture F / 2.2. Other than this, this cellphone may even have a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. A 32-megapixel entrance digicam may be given in Nord 2T. Part-detection autofocus know-how may even be out there within the cellphone.

A 4500mAh battery may be given to energy the OnePlus Nord 2T. The Nord 2T might have Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC wi-fi connectivity choices. The handset is predicted to have an in-display fingerprint.