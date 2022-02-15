OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Design of this phone revealed before launch know how much will be the price what can be the features

Jobs

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone will have a three-camera setup at the rear. In which the primary camera can be 64MP, second camera can be 8MP ultra wide camera and third 2MP macro camera. At the same time, a 16MP front camera can be found in this smartphone for selfie.

The official debut of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone in India will be on February 17. Earlier, OnePlus has shared photos and videos of this smartphone on social media accounts. This smartphone of OnePlus is visible with triple camera setup with blue color finishing. According to the company, this color of the smartphone is Bahama Blue. Also, customers can buy this smartphone in the option of Gray Mirror color as well. Let us tell you that the camera setup given in OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone looks like the camera setup given in Oppo Find X3. Actually OnePlus and Oppo smartphones are made by BKK Electric Company of China.

Apart from this, OnePlus has also shared a blog post on the Nord CE 2 5G smartphone. In which information about many details including the design of this smartphone has been posted. It has been told in the blog posted by the company that the company had prepared about 20 designs for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. In which this design of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone has been finalized after 4 rounds.

According to official tweets by OnePlus, this cool smartphone will come with 65W fast charging support. Apart from this, you are being given 64 megapixel camera in this phone. Apart from this, some information has also been revealed by OnePlus official tweets. The company has revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Additionally, the Nord CE 2 will also support 65W SuperVOOC fast charging, which will be an upgrade over the OnePlus Nord CE.

If we talk about the variants of this smartphone, then the company can launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 128GB internal storage with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM option. Also, the storage in this smartphone can be increased up to 1TB with the help of microSD card. The price of the phone has not been disclosed yet. But if experts are to be believed, the price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 in India can be Rs 23,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs 24,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.


