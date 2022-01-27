OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launch on February 11 powerful smartphone launched with 4500mAh battery 12GB RAM

OnePlus can provide 4500mAh battery and 65W fast charging support in this smartphone. At the same time, this smartphone can be launched in two color options – Black and Green.

OnePlus is preparing to launch a new smartphone soon. The company has named the new smartphone as OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. Regarding the date of this upcoming smartphone, it is being claimed on social media that, the company can launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G on February 11.

At the same time, no official information was given by the company regarding the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone. Although it is believed that the company will launch this smartphone in India as well. Because it has also been seen on BIS i.e. Bureau of India Standards.

Features of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G – The company can offer a 6.4-inch Full HD + AMOLED display in the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone. This display will come with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The company can offer this phone in 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage variants with up to 12 GB of RAM. As a processor, MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset can be given in this phone.

Specifications of features of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G – This smartphone is expected to get a triple rear camera setup with LED flash for photography enthusiasts. Which can include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the same time, a 16-megapixel front camera can be offered in this phone for selfie.

Also read: This cool phone of Vivo was launched! P22 processor with 5000mAh battery, know price and specification

Battery backup of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G – OnePlus can provide 4500mAh battery and 65W fast charging support in this smartphone. At the same time, this smartphone can be launched in two color options – Black and Green. The initial price of the phone is likely to be around Rs 24 thousand.