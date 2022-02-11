OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: OnePlus will launch its latest smartphone on this date, know features and specifications

Jobs

OnePlus can launch Nord CE 2 5G with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM option with 128GB internal storage. Also, the storage in this smartphone can be increased up to 1TB with the help of microSD card.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G : OnePlus will launch its latest smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India on February 17. OnePlus has shared official information about this through its Twitter handle. Along with this, OnePlus has also shared a teaser of the latest OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone on Twitter. From which the design, specification and look of the phone can be estimated. While posting on social media, OnePlus has said – OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is coming soon.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone will get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Along with this, the company can give MediaTek Dimacy 900SOC processor in this smartphone. Apart from this, a 4500mAh dual cell battery can be found in the smartphone, which supports 65w fast charging. Along with this, this smartphone of OnePlus will also get the option of 3.5mm headphone port and 1TB external storage.

At the same time, GSMArena’s report claims that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone is being rebranded Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G. But the company has upgraded the camera in this smartphone. In which you will get a triple camera sensor with punch hole in real. Let us tell you that the starting price of Nord CE series smartphone in India is Rs 22,999. In such a situation, the shortage of this smartphone can definitely be less. Which can be around 20 thousand rupees.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone will have a three-camera setup at the rear. In which the primary camera can be 64MP, second camera can be 8MP ultra wide camera and third 2MP macro camera. At the same time, a 16MP front camera can be found in this smartphone for selfie.

If we talk about the variants of this smartphone, then the company can launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 128GB internal storage with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM option. Also, the storage in this smartphone can be increased up to 1TB with the help of microSD card.


