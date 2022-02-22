OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Sale of this smartphone started from today, know what are the offers and prices

OnePlus has started the sale of its Nord CE 2 5G smartphone in India today. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched in India last week. If you want to buy this smartphone, then you can buy it online by visiting Amazon and OnePlus.in. Talking about the features of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone, this smartphone has a 64MP triple rear camera setup and this smartphone supports 65W fast charging. At the same time, tremendous discount is also being given on this smartphone from OnePlus. Let’s know about the price, specification and features of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone…

Price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Smartphone – OnePlus launched Nord CE 2 5G smartphone in two variants. Its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version has been priced at Rs 23,999. At the same time, the price of 8GB + 128GB storage version of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone has been kept at Rs 24,999. The company introduced this smartphone in Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue color.

Discount on OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Smartphone – If you buy the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone online from Amazon or OnePlus.in, you will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 if the payment is made through an ICICI Bank card. Apart from this, the option of buying Nord CE 2 5G is also being given on no-cost EMI.

Features of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Smartphone – Photography enthusiasts will not be disappointed by buying the Nord CE 2 5G smartphone. Because OnePlus has given 64MP primary camera in the rear in this smartphone. Apart from this, 8MP ultra wide angle sensor and 2MP macro lens have been given in the rear. At the same time, this smartphone has a 16MP camera on the front for selfie and video calling. If we talk about the power of Nord CE 2 5G smartphone, then this smartphone has a battery pack of 4500mAh which supports 65W fast charging. Along with this, the smartphone has 5G, 4G LTE, dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Smartphone – OnePlus smartphone has a 6.43-inch FHD + AMOLED display. Whose 2400×1800 pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and aspect ratio is 20: 9. On the other hand, Nord CE 2 5G smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor and it runs on Oxygen 11 custom skin based on Android 11.