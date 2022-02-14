OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone will be launched this month with 65W fast charging support, 64MP camera will be available in the budget

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be launched on February 17. However, its specification Amazon India has been revealed before its launch.

Smartphone maker OnePlus is going to launch its new budget phone in this month i.e. February. OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be launched on February 17. However, its specification Amazon India has been revealed before its launch. In which it has been informed that this cool smartphone comes with 65W fast charging support. Apart from this, you are being given 64 megapixel camera in this phone.

Apart from this, some information has also been revealed by OnePlus official tweets. The company has revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Additionally, the Nord CE 2 will also support 65W SuperVOOC fast charging, which will be an upgrade over the OnePlus Nord CE.

One plus Nord CE 2 Camera

Talking about the camera of this phone of OnePlus, triple camera setup has been given in it. In which the main sensor will include 64MP, other sensors will include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. While a 16MP front camera will also be provided for selfies and video calls.

One plus Nord CE 2 Price

The price of this phone has also been revealed. According to the information leaked by tipsters, it could be a budget smartphone. In which you will get RAM variant and its price will also vary. Tipster Abhishek Yadav also shared information about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in India. According to Yadav, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will cost Rs 23,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs 24,999 for the higher 8GB/128GB variant.

One plus Nord CE 2 Specifications

Complete information about the specification of this 5G phone has not been revealed. But according to the information received so far, this phone will have a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution. It is likely to feature a microSD card slot for storage expansion. Apart from this, it will also have 3.5mm audio jack and microSD card slot. Nord CE 2 will also debut with a 4,500mAh battery.