OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Sale Start in India buy this phone can at Rs 9,599 with 64MP Camera

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched in India two days ago on 28 April. Its sale has started on Amazon India from today i.e. 30 April 2022. This is the cheapest smartphone of the company till date, which has been introduced with a price of Rs 19,999. Along with this, the smartphone OnePlus 10R, which can be charged in 10 minutes, has also been launched.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price

Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has been introduced in two variants, in which 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999. And Rs 21,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can buy this phone from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Exclusive stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma and other retail stores.

The phone can be found for Rs 9,599

Up to Rs 1,500 off is given on SBI Cards on the purchase of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G from Amazon India. Along with this, no cost EMI offer is also being given on this phone. If you buy this phone on the exchange, then a discount of up to Rs 10,400 is given i.e. you will get this smartphone for Rs 9,599.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Features

This phone is being given 6.59 inches with 120Hz IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and hole punch cut out. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, which can be paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. It can be extended further through memory card. This phone runs on ColorOS 12.1 based Android 12.

Camera and performance

For photography, this phone has a triple rear camera setup with 64MP primary and two 2MP sensors – one for micro and one for portrait. For selfies, a 16MP camera is given in it. The company claims that the 5,000mAh battery comes with better performance with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It is claimed that this 0 to 50 percent battery gets charged in 30 minutes.