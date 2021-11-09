OnePlus phone cracked for the third time! User Claims – Burned thigh in OnePlus Nord 2 5G blast; Know why the battery explodes? Oneplus Smartphone blast for the third time! Thigh burnt in OnePlus Nord 2 5G blast claims user; Know why the battery explodes? – OnePlus phone cracked for the third time! User Claims – Burned thigh in OnePlus Nord 2 5G blast; Know why the battery explodes?

The incident of smartphone explosion of Chinese consumer electronics company OnePlus (OnePlus Technology Co., Ltd.) has come to the fore once again. On micro-blogging site Twitter, a user named Suchit Sharma has claimed that a model of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G exploded and in this accident the owner of that phone was burnt to the thigh. Also, the phone was of no use even after the explosion. However, the company has said after his tweet that it is investigating the matter.

“Stop messing with”: According to @suhitrulz’s November 3 tweet, “OnePlus I never expected this thing from you. See what your product did (in terms of accidents and photos). Now be ready to face the consequences. Stop playing with people’s lives. This boy is suffering because of you. Contact him as soon as possible.”

Major wound in thigh Suchit shared four photos with this tweet. In two pictures, the damaged phone was visible after the accident. Half of the smartphone looked like old junk after being badly burnt from the back and sides, while one photo showed a burn hole in the jeans fabric and the last picture was of the victim’s thigh. In the picture, the funicular part of the thigh was seen as a wound after the burn and it was medicine.

Now this is scary, this would be the third blast for Oneplus Nord 2. Said it earlier also best to avoid this model of smartphone. https://t.co/KKZDOjSO6H — Ranjit (@geekyranjit) November 8, 2021

What did people say on social media?: YouTuber and tech reviewer @geekyranjit said, “Now this is intimidating. This is the third time it has exploded in the OnePlus Nord 2. I have already said that avoid taking this model of the company. Some people were scared and scared after this incident. @KJ_P00

The handle of the name said, “I have ordered this today, but am going to cancel it now. Shame on OnePlus.”

@HarshAjmera15 Said oneplus please do something. I have the same phone. I am also in big trouble. I’m very scared However, @kcFive12 said that for those who have changed their mind about OnePlus, keep in mind that this happens to only 0.1 percent of people. It’s very rare, so if you’re thinking of getting a OnePlus phone, get it.

The company is engaged in investigation: On the other hand, the company told the website of the English newspaper “TOI” on this accident, “We take such incidents seriously. Our team has got in touch with the user and we are collecting the details from them so that further action can be taken in the matter.” Interestingly, this is the third phone from OnePlus, which has cracked within the last three months. Earlier, one phone exploded on August 1, 2021, while the other smartphone exploded on September 8, 2021.

So the battery explodes because of this: Nothing has been officially told by OnePlus about this at the moment. Nor has any clear reason for the explosion of the phone been revealed. But many tech experts say that when the phone is being charged, there is high radiation around it. This can also be a reason for the battery to get hot. Maybe because of this the phone exploded. Even when the battery cell is dead, the chemical inside the smartphone changes, due to which there is a possibility of the battery exploding.