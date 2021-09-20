OnePlus says 2022 flagships will run on merged Oppo OS, not 9T this year

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company is not planning to release its traditional T-series devices in the second half of this year. He also announced that next year’s OnePlus flagship phone will run on a new integrated operating system, following an integration with the company’s partner BBK electronics subsidiary Oppo. OnePlus announced that it would merge the codebase of its Android-based OxygenOS operating system with Oppo’s ColorOS in July.

This means we are unlikely to see the OnePlus 9T after this year’s OnePlus 9. Despite the similar names, the company’s T-series phones have offered significant upgrades over their flagships from earlier in the year. For example, the 8T had almost double the charging speed of the 8, while the 7T outperformed the original 7 display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

“This year we will not launch a T-Series product,” Lau said via a translator in a roundtable interview. ledge and other journalists. This will be the first year without a T-series device since OnePlus followed the release schedule with the OnePlus 3T in 2016. Since then, like clockwork, OnePlus has released a new T-series phone at the end of each year, culminating in last year’s OnePlus 8T.

“We will not launch T-Series products this year”

In what is effectively a merger between OnePlus and Oppo, the two companies will integrate the underlying codebase of OxygenOS and Oppo’s ColorOS. The two Android-based operating systems will continue to have their own branding and unique features, Lau said, but the code underpinning them will be the same, and they will be developed by an integrated team. The way OnePlus describes it, the approach will result in an operating system that is “fast and smooth” and “clean and light” like OxygenOS, while also being “reliable” and “smart and feature-rich” like ColorOS.

Lau said the codebase integration of the two operating systems was completed in June, and it is already helping to allow for more frequent software updates. But we’ll have to wait until next year to see the first OnePlus flagship launch with the new integrated operating system. It won’t be just new OnePlus phones that are getting the new OS – it will also come to older OnePlus devices, should they still be set to receive support. These support periods include three major updates for flagship phones, two for most Nord devices, and one for Nord N phones. Last week, Oppo announced that the OnePlus 9 series would receive a beta of the new software in October, followed by the OnePlus 8 series in December.

OnePlus tells ledge That integrating its operations with Oppo was necessary to make it more efficient, and would streamline its R&D resources “to support more products and work more efficiently”. Along with integrating the two company’s operating systems, OnePlus also said that it will integrate its Warp Charge fast charging standard with Oppo’s SuperWook.

Last week, bloomberg reported that Oppo’s merger with OnePlus is creating redundancy within its ColorOS development unit, as the two BBK subsidiary pools resources. According to the report, 20 percent of employees of some software and device teams are reportedly being cut. The cuts are reportedly a result of Oppo’s very rapid expansion in recent years, moving aggressively with big bets in new countries and product categories that haven’t paid off.

However, during our briefing, which took place before the publication of bloombergReportedly, OnePlus’s Lau downplayed the possibility of merger-related layoffs. “[Redundancies haven’t] Something that has come to the fore during the merger,” Lau said through a translator, “We are focused on bringing the OnePlus and Oppo teams together to bring together the strengths of both sides in the merged entity.” can be brought.”