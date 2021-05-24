OnePlus Y Series 40-Inch Smart TV Launched on Flipkart. Check Price, Features

OnePlus Y Series 40-Inch Smart TV Launched on Flipkart. Check Worth, Features



OnePlus launched a 40-inch (100 cm) good tv beneath its Y-series on Flipkart immediately. Forward of the launch, a teaser on the e-commerce website for OnePlus TV 40Y1 revealed a lot of the key particulars and options of the good TV. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 has related specs because the 43-inch variant however packs a smaller display screen and a extra inexpensive price ticket. Additionally Learn – Amazon Sale On Cell: Check At this time’s Provide for Xiaomi Redmi, Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo

One Plus TV 40-inch Highlights:

Supported Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube, Zee 5, and so on.

Working System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Decision: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Fee: 60 Hz

One Plus TV 40-inch Specs, Features

The brand new OnePlus Y Series 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (40FA1A00) packs related specs as the prevailing 43-inch variant. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 shall be outfitted with 20W stereo audio system with Dolby Audio, a 64-bit processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB inside storage. The good TV will embrace ports reminiscent of 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two HDMI, two USB 2.0 ports, video optical, ethernet, and RF. Additionally Learn – Flipkart, Amazon Sale Provide on Samsung, Redmi, Oneplus, Different Smartphones

The OnePlus TV runs Android TV 9.0 with Oxygen Play assist and have Gamma Engine, which is claimed so as to add dynamic distinction and enhance image high quality. It can additionally embrace assist for noise discount, dynamic distinction, and color house mapping. Additionally Learn – SBI provide on Amazon, Cell: Now Purchase iPhone, Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Nokia And Different Smartphones At Low-cost Charges; Check Low cost, Cashbacks

The OnePlus TV 40-inch comes with assist for all the favored OTT platforms together with Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, amongst others. It comes with assist for Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Alexa for hands-free voice management and likewise assist OnePlus Join, which permits it to be managed through a smartphone as an alternative of distant management.

One Plus TV 40-inch Worth, Presents:

Forward of the launch, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 was anticipated to be priced round Rs 20,000. After the good TV was listed on Flipkart on the market at 12 midday immediately, the worth of OnePlus TV 40Y1 is confirmed to be Rs 21,999. You additionally get one-year guarantee on product and one-year extra guarantee for panel.

Listed below are the fee choices for purchasing the good TV:

No price EMI ranging from Rs 1,834/month

Debit / Flipkart EMI obtainable

Internet banking & Credit score/ Debit/ ATM card

Out there affords on buy of One Plus 40-inch TV: