ONGC Jobs: ONGC Jobs: ONGC Recruitment for these posts, UGC Net Score will provide government jobs – ONGC Recruitment 2021 by UGC Net 2020 Score, check job details here

ONGC Recruitment 2021 by UGC NET 2020 Score: Oil and Natural Gas Company (ONGC) has invited applications for the post of HR Executive and PR Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online till 04 January 2022. Candidates can apply through ONGC’s official website ongcindia.com. There is a good chance for candidates appearing for UGC NET 2020 exam.



A total of 21 vacancies for HR Executive and PR Officer posts will be filled through ONGC Recruitment 2021 Campaign. This includes 15 posts of HR Executive and 06 posts of PR Officer. Candidates will be recruited on the basis of UGC NET 2020 score, educational qualification and interview. Below is a direct link to ONGC job notification.

Find out who can apply?

For HR executive positions

MBA with at least 60% marks in Personnel Management, HRD or HRM.

Postgraduate candidates with at least 60 percent marks in Personnel Management, IR or Worker Welfare can also apply.

Those with a minimum of 60% marks in PM, IR or at least 2 years regular post graduate diploma in worker welfare can also apply for this recruitment drive.

Candidates who have done PGDM with at least 60% marks from IIM can also apply.

For PR officer posts

Candidates with a postgraduate degree with a minimum of 2 years diploma in public relations can apply.

Candidates with a post graduate degree in Journalism or Mass Communication with at least 60% marks can also apply.

The age of the applicant should be as follows

Candidates applying for recruitment should not be more than 30 years of age on 21st July 2020. However, for OBC (NCL), SC, ST and PWBD category applicants, the exemption will be 3, 5 and 10 years respectively.

