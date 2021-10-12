ONGC Jobs: ONGC Recruitment 2021: Apply for GATE 2021, View Hundreds of Vacancies in ONGC, Check Details
Highlights
- ONGC Recruitment 2021 notification issued.
- Recruitment for hundreds of positions.
- Good news for GATE 2021 candidates, apply soon.
A total of 309 vacancies of graduate trainees will be filled through this recruitment drive (ONGC Jobs) for 16 different posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post of Engineering and Geology subject in ONGC recruitment based on GATE 2021 score. Candidates will be recruited after the round of interviews, the schedule of interviews will be announced later. ONGC Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.
Vacancy Details (ONGC Vacancies 2021 Details)
Chemist – 14 posts
Geologist – 19 terms
Geophysicist Wells – 24 posts
Geophysicist – 11 posts
AEE Cementing Mechanical – 6 posts
AEE Cementing Petroleum – 1 post
AEE Civil – 18 posts
AEE Drilling Mechanical – 28 posts
AEE Electrical – 40 posts
AEE Electronics – 5 posts
AEE Instrumentation – 32 posts
AEE Mechanical – 33 posts
Also read: If you want a job in IOCL, apply early, find salary, eligibility and selection process up to Rs 1.40 lakh
AEE Mechanical Production – 15 posts
AEE Production Chemical – 16 posts
AEE Production Petroleum – 12 posts
AEE Environment – 05 posts
AEE Reservoir – 09 posts
Material Management Officer – 13 posts
Transport Officer – 8 posts
Who can apply?
The maximum age limit for AEE posts is 30 years. However, candidates in the reserved category are given relaxation in the upper age limit. Read the notification below for details of age limit and post wise educational qualification.
Also read: AMD Recruitment 2021: Apply for Government Jobs for many posts here, also for 10th pass, find out the salary
Application fee
The application fee for General, EWS and OBC category is Rs.300. SC, ST and PWD candidates are exempted in age.
Do you know how to apply?
Visit the official website of ongc mentioned above. Click on the Careers tab on the home page and open the link ‘Recruitment of GT in Engineering and Geology by GATE 2021 Score’. Click on the new application and enter the GATE 2021 registration number and e-mail id. Submit a fee by uploading a photo and signature. Your application will be submitted, download the hard copy and keep it with you.
ONGC Recruitment 2021 Notification
Official website
#ONGC #Jobs #ONGC #Recruitment #Apply #GATE #View #Hundreds #Vacancies #ONGC #Check #Details
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.