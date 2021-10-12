ONGC Jobs: ONGC Recruitment 2021: Apply for GATE 2021, View Hundreds of Vacancies in ONGC, Check Details

Highlights ONGC Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Recruitment for hundreds of positions.

Good news for GATE 2021 candidates, apply soon.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited online applications for the post of Graduate Trainee. Candidates who have passed the GATE exam can apply for ONGC Recruitment 2021 by visiting the official website ongcindia.com. The last date for submission of online application is on or before 01 November 2021.



A total of 309 vacancies of graduate trainees will be filled through this recruitment drive (ONGC Jobs) for 16 different posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post of Engineering and Geology subject in ONGC recruitment based on GATE 2021 score. Candidates will be recruited after the round of interviews, the schedule of interviews will be announced later. ONGC Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (ONGC Vacancies 2021 Details)

Chemist – 14 posts

Geologist – 19 terms

Geophysicist Wells – 24 posts

Geophysicist – 11 posts

AEE Cementing Mechanical – 6 posts

AEE Cementing Petroleum – 1 post

AEE Civil – 18 posts

AEE Drilling Mechanical – 28 posts

AEE Electrical – 40 posts

AEE Electronics – 5 posts

AEE Instrumentation – 32 posts

AEE Mechanical – 33 posts

Also read: If you want a job in IOCL, apply early, find salary, eligibility and selection process up to Rs 1.40 lakh

AEE Mechanical Production – 15 posts

AEE Production Chemical – 16 posts

AEE Production Petroleum – 12 posts

AEE Environment – 05 posts

AEE Reservoir – 09 posts

Material Management Officer – 13 posts

Transport Officer – 8 posts

Who can apply?

The maximum age limit for AEE posts is 30 years. However, candidates in the reserved category are given relaxation in the upper age limit. Read the notification below for details of age limit and post wise educational qualification.

Also read: AMD Recruitment 2021: Apply for Government Jobs for many posts here, also for 10th pass, find out the salary

Application fee

The application fee for General, EWS and OBC category is Rs.300. SC, ST and PWD candidates are exempted in age.

Do you know how to apply?

Visit the official website of ongc mentioned above. Click on the Careers tab on the home page and open the link ‘Recruitment of GT in Engineering and Geology by GATE 2021 Score’. Click on the new application and enter the GATE 2021 registration number and e-mail id. Submit a fee by uploading a photo and signature. Your application will be submitted, download the hard copy and keep it with you.

ONGC Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website