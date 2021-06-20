Ongc opal recruitment 2021 notification released for executive and non executives Jobs

ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2021: ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL) located in Dahej city of Gujarat has opened its window for the recruitment of Executive and Non Executive posts. Candidates can apply by visiting opalindia.in.

ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2021: ONGC Opal has released the notification for the recruitment of employees on Executive and Non-Executive posts. A total of 31 posts are to be recruited. In the notification issued by ONGC Opal, it has been told that interested and eligible candidates for these posts can send online applications by 07 July. Candidates have to send the application to the official website of ONGC Opal at opalindia.in. Located in Dahej city of Gujarat, ONGC Opal is one of the largest integrated petrochemicals complex in South India.

Keep in mind the last date for submission of online application is 07 July 2021. After the release of the notification, candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process, salary and other details related to the recruitment by visiting the official website of ONGC Opal at opalindia.in

ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2021

important date

Last Date of Online Application 07 July 2021

Details of Posts

Total No. of Posts – 31

Executive – 25 Posts

Non Executive – 06 Posts

how to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online for the post through OPaL’s website www.opalindia latest by 07 July 2021. Candidates should send the application form in prescribed format only. The selection of the candidate will be on the basis of merit. Candidates can get the detailed information about the application process by visiting the official website.

